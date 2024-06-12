Virginia Tech starts demolition of Randolph Hall for future Mitchell Hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After serving thousands of students for multiple decades, the demolition of Randolph Hall has begun.

The building was built back in 1959 as an engineering building, but now, with the continuous growth of the university, and the need for improved, state-of-the-art equipment, university officials said it is time for an upgrade.

“In its place is going to be Mitchell Hall, a much larger, much more modern, much more sophisticated building that will become the new hub for the next generations,” said Mark Owczarski, spokesperson for the university. “It’s a massive project. Mitchell Hall is going to be one of the largest buildings on our campus, and it really is going to be a teaching and research center for engineering at Virginia Tech.”

He said the new building was made possible after a massive $35 million donation from alumni Norris and Wendy Mitchell.

Officials with the university said the plan is to have Mitchell Hall open and ready for students in 2028.