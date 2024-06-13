Axton man charged in connection with investigation of crimes against children

A 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation was conducted into a complaint involving the alleged sexual exploitation of children, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told that on Tuesday, sheriff’s office personnel investigated the complaint which led to the arrest of Michael McLeese, of Axton, who authorities said is a registered sex offender.

McLeese was charged with the following:

Use of communication devices to facilitate certain offenses involving children (two counts)

Probation violation​ (one count)

The sheriff’s office said McLeese is currently being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.