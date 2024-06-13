86º
Join Insider

Local News

Axton man charged in connection with investigation of crimes against children

McLeese is a registered sex offender, authorities say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Crime
Michael McLeese (Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

A 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation was conducted into a complaint involving the alleged sexual exploitation of children, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

We’re told that on Tuesday, sheriff’s office personnel investigated the complaint which led to the arrest of Michael McLeese, of Axton, who authorities said is a registered sex offender.

McLeese was charged with the following:

  • Use of communication devices to facilitate certain offenses involving children (two counts)
  • Probation violation​ (one count)

The sheriff’s office said McLeese is currently being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos