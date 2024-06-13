88º
Local News

Blacksburg woman arrested on child, animal pornography charges

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blacksburg, Crime
Elle Harper (Blacksburg Police Department) (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman Thursday as a result of a search of a residence on Cardinal Court.

We’re told Elle Harper was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Possession of child pornography (4 counts)
  • Possession of pornography involving sexual contact with an animal (4 counts)

Police said Harper is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

According to authorities, this is an active investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

