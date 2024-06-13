Getting botox might make you look young, but it can come with a risk, experts say

The desire to have cosmetic procedures to look younger can be appealing, but it can also be dangerous.

In fact, 15 people in nine states were injected with counterfeit Botox, which later caused harmful reactions like double vision, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech.

With more people getting procedures done and social media playing a huge role, it’s important to look at the details.

“You can fabricate your befores and afters, you can even buy fake followers, fake engagement, fake yelp reviews. You have to be really careful,” said Nurse Practitioner Erika Barry.

Health leaders recommend checking the label on the box to make sure that it’s written in English.

They also say to ask your provider questions about their qualifications, like where they studied, how long they’ve been studying and if they do any specific trainings.

It’s also important to check that the person doing the cosmetic procedures is actively licensed. You can do that for free on the Virginia Department of Health Professions website.