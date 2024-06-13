‘Granny Nanny’ raising funds, awareness for Alzheimer’s on The Longest Day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – “I’m the Granny Nanny!”

Meet Leigh “the Granny Nanny” Prom.

She’s dedicated her life to caring for people with Alzheimer’s, so they can live at home for as long as possible.

“It’s easier I think to care for other people’s loved ones than your own. That sounds kind of strange, but it hurts when they’re so close to you,” she said.

It all started when her grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, then in 2000, when her mom was diagnosed.

“I have this vivid memory of the first time something was off. And I think back now, and she was 62, the age I am now. And that was a little before she was diagnosed, but you just think about those things and it’s everywhere, it’s so prevalent,” Prom said.

Her mom passed away in 2015, and now Prom advocates for people living with Alzheimer’s, caretakers, and research.

“I’m just really interested in the brain, and dementia, and helping families take care of loved ones in their home for as long as safely possible,” Prom said.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year. It’s also one of the biggest days for Alzheimer’s fundraising.

“The day with the most light is the day we fight,” she said.

It’s also an ode to caretakers.

“We want to raise funds and awareness, but think of caregivers, for whom the days are very, very long,” she said.

This year it falls on June 20 — and Prom is raising support with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Summer Solstice Challenge.

“I’m just marching on, well actually I’m running on, at the Franklin County High School Track.”

At 7 a.m. rain or shine, she’ll be running in awareness, and you can join her — either by donating, running alongside her, or both.

The money raised for the association stays in or around Franklin County.

“I don’t know what I would have done without the Alzheimer’s Association when my mom had it. They’re just so so wonderful,” she said.

More than anything, she wants to walk alongside caretakers in their journey.

“Ask for help. Don’t be bashful about letting people know what your needs are,” she said.

Prom’s Longest Day donation site can be found here if you want to help her reach her $4,500 goal.

She invites people to join her in her run at the Franklin County High School track at 7 a.m. on June 20. She will be running five miles, or 20 laps on the 20th.

Prom is also encouraging people to honor the caregivers in your life by making appreciation cards for them on the 20th.

Resources for Alzheimer’s caregivers can be found here.