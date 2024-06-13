Man wanted in Lynchburg on strangulation, sexual battery charges arrested in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. – A man who was wanted for outstanding warrants in Lynchburg was arrested in Waynesboro Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
Police said the Waynesboro Police Department arrested 37-year-old Nathaniel Fuller of Churchville, on outstanding warrants for strangulation and aggravated sexual battery that took place in Lynchburg on June 2.
Recommended Videos
Fuller is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
“The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank the Waynesboro Police Department, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in assisting with this ongoing investigation,” LPD said in a press release.
Anyone with information regarding Fuller that may be helpful is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis 455-6166 or Det. D. Dubie 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form.