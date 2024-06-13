Man wanted in Lynchburg on strangulation, sexual battery charges arrested in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. – A man who was wanted for outstanding warrants in Lynchburg was arrested in Waynesboro Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the Waynesboro Police Department arrested 37-year-old Nathaniel Fuller of Churchville, on outstanding warrants for strangulation and aggravated sexual battery that took place in Lynchburg on June 2.

Fuller is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank the Waynesboro Police Department, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in assisting with this ongoing investigation,” LPD said in a press release.