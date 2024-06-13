Water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams could rise due to high temperatures

Appalachian Power warned community members downstream of the Claytor and Leesville Dams that they could see water levels rise rapidly starting Thursday.

In a release on Wednesday, Appalachian Power stated that levels could fluctuate into the early parts of next week.

As temperatures continue to climb, Appalachian Power said it may need to increase power generation at the Claytor Hydroelectric Project and the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if it is needed.

10 News has been told that in the event that an increase in power generation is needed water below Claytor Dam could rise two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Appalachian Power said that people planning activities and using the water for recreational use should monitor AEP’s website for additional information. Residents can also follow the Smith Mountain or Claytor Lake Facebook pages for updates.