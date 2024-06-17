50,000 pounds of paper collected at the WSLS Shred

ROANOKE, Va. – The highly anticipated WSLS Shred event took place this weekend, and hundreds of you showed up!

While the lines were wrapped around the parking lot of the Berglund Center, many of you told us the wait was well worth it.

Many people telling us it was the perfect opportunity to get rid of clutter, and feel sure person information isn’t at risk of being stolen.

“We’ve got a ton of it. 10 years worth at least. This is very helpful,” said one person at the Shred.

“It’s been piling up at my house for some time and just ready to do a cleanout,” said another.

Around 1,200 cars made their way to the event, and 50,000 pounds of paper was collected to be shredded.