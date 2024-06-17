Blacksburg Transit to make major changes to bus routes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Transit will shift all Blacksburg routes that go to Virginia Tech’s campus to a new transit center area starting June 24, according to a statement released by Blacksburg Transit Monday.

“This is the most significant development since service began operation in 1983. Since most routes will no longer travel through central campus, and will instead use loops, it will allow us to improve service not just to campus, but other areas in the community.” Brian Booth, Blacksburg Transit Director, said.

Recommended Videos

The $26 million grant-funded project will have a new transit center area that will be located near the Perry Street parking garage. According to the Blacksburg Transit, it will be the central hub for all passengers.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click Here

The release also stated that the area will feature two new passenger drop-off areas known as the Loops. For those who want to get around to other parts of campus, there will be a new route called the Campus Shuttle which will provide access to different areas on campus.

The last bit of the project, a 13,450-square-foot building, is still ongoing and will complete the transit center area project, Blacksburg Transit said.

People who are interested in how the new changes will impact them can go to Blacksburg Transit’s website.