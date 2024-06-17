Healthwatch: Brain injury awareness

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

LewisGale Hospital said they see at least several hundred people a year who suffer from brain injuries in Southwest Virginia.

Brain injuries are a result of a hit to the head which can affect how someone thinks, acts, or feels.

Doctors with LewisGale said they see them more in elderly people who are 60 years or older.

Many injuries to this age group come from falling.

However, younger people suffer from them too…especially those 25 years or younger.

“The riskier the activity the more likely something is to happen. So, preventive strategies range from simple things like being careful and being cautious. Don’t dive into shallow water, for instance. Wearing protective equipment if you’re playing sports particularly contact sports, make sure you’re wearing a helmet or wear a helmet when you’re riding a bicycle or going skiing,” Dr. Nicholas Marko, neurosurgeon, LewisGale Regional Health System.

They said some of the symptoms include headaches, blurry vision and even memory loss.

Doctors said more than a million people a year in the U.S. are estimated to sustain brain injuries.