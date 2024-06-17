Lynchburg Fire Department to open cooling centers for residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department will open up locations that will be used as cooling centers this week for residents, according to a statement by the department Monday.

The areas that will be used as cooling centers include:

Lynchburg Public Library: Main Branch, 2315 Memorial Avenue & Downtown Branch Library, 216 12th Street. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but will be closed Wednesday June 19, for Juneteenth holiday.

Department of Human Services Lobby: 99 Ninth Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be closed for Juneteenth.

Miller Center: 301 Grove Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be closed for Juneteenth.

Miller Park Pool: 2100 Park Avenue, open daily including on Juneteenth from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. $3 admission for anyone ages three and up each day, free water will be available at the gate.

Lynchburg Community Market: 1219 Main Street, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open on Juneteenth.

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, the dining room will be open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The fire department is also urging residents to follow prevention tips from the Virginia Department of Health. These tips include drinking water often, keeping cool indoors, limiting physical activity, do not keep children or pets in cars, and checking on neighbors.

Authorities also said to keep your pets and animals cool when temperatures increase.