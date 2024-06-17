Three dead after boat capsizes at Banister Lake in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Three men are dead after a boat capsized in Halifax County Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

We’re told on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. DWR received word from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office of a capsized boat on Banister Lake with three individuals missing.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests the three individuals were fishing in a 14-foot aluminum Jon boat when the operator maneuvered the boat sharply, causing the rear end of the boat to drop under the water line. We’re told this caused the back end of the boat to sink and ejected the three individuals into the water.

20-year-old Zacharich S. Carter, 20, of Virgilina, 30-year-old Dre’ D. Tucker of Halifax, and 22-year-old Elijah Tucker of Indian Trail, N.C. all died at the scene.

DWR said none were wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

In addition to DWR, multiple agencies responded and assisted in the search, including the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax Volunteer Fire Department, Halifax County Emergency Services, Halifax County Rescue Squad, North Halifax Volunteer Fire and EMS, Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County EMS, Town of Halifax Police Department, South Boston Police Department, Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department, Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire and EMS, Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department, South Boston Fire Department, Virgilina Volunteer Fire Department, and Virginia State Police Aviation Division and Search and Recovery Team.