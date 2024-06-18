Bubba’s 33 to donate $1 for every Patriot Burger sold to ‘Homes For Our Troops’

ROANOKE, Va. – Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Roanoke will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans.

For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1to Homes For Our Troops which will be accepted at all locations, 10 News has been told.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse support for “Homes For Our Troops”, the restaurant said.

Bubba’s 33 also said the company was planning to underwrite the full cost of the 400th specially adapted home this fall, which is currently under construction.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the construction of the 400th home for our severely injured veterans,” Matt Walter, Bubba’s 33 Managing Partner, said.