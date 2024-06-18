Free concerts return for Floyd Small Town Summer series

FLOYD, Va. – Free music in the park returns this Thursday as part of the 7th annual Floyd Small Town Summer. Small Town Summer is a series of free events and concerts in downtown Floyd held every other Thursday in the Warren G. Lineberry Park. Along with the bands, each event will have face painting for the kids, bouncy houses, there are multiple vendors just for food this year.

“There are going to be rock climbing walls, possibly petting zoos, lots of nonprofits will be here with activities for the kids. So lots of fun each night outside of the bands,” said Andrew Morris, Floyd town manager.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Morris said the Summer series started seven years ago with the goal of utilizing their park space. The town of Floyd primarily funds the event.

The town of Floyd invites you to bring the whole family to enjoy the beautiful scenery, live music, movies, food and drink and special activities from a variety of community organizations.

Dylan Locke, in charge of Programming for Floyd Small Town Summer said it’s brought the community together. He said this year they are hoping to focus on giving back to and celebrating the Crooked Road during a milestone year.

“This year we are focusing a little bit more on old time and bluegrass. We have several events to highlight the Crooked Road because the Crooked Road is celebrating 20 years of existence and they have done a lot of wonderful things for the Floyd community, and we want to reciprocate and invite them here to celebrate the work they’ve done for the past 20 years,” Locke said.

This Thursday, June 20, the park opens at 6 for a concert by Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, a French Cajun artist known for soulful singing and fiddling.

Admission is free.

The town of Floyd will be hosting these events through Labor Day.

For a full list of events, click here.