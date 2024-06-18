Virginia Tech awarded $300,000 grant for metabolic disease research

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has been awarded a $300,000 research grant that will be used for metabolic disease research.

Congressman Morgan Griffith announced the HHS awarded the grant for allergy, immunology and transplantation research related to Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection. This infection causes inflammation of the colon, diarrhea and colitis.

“C. difficile is a germ that affects the colon and can cause serious illness. This grant for $300,000 helps Virginia Tech explore treatments for harmful metabolic disease,” Congressman Griffith said.