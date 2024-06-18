89º
Virginia Tech awarded $300,000 grant for metabolic disease research

The research grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Humane Services

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has been awarded a $300,000 research grant that will be used for metabolic disease research.

Congressman Morgan Griffith announced the HHS awarded the grant for allergy, immunology and transplantation research related to Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection. This infection causes inflammation of the colon, diarrhea and colitis.

“C. difficile is a germ that affects the colon and can cause serious illness. This grant for $300,000 helps Virginia Tech explore treatments for harmful metabolic disease,” Congressman Griffith said.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

