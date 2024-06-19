Apex Center renamed to Hitachi Energy Arena in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – New beginnings in Wythe County where the Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced they are changing the name of their home arena to the Hitachi Energy Arena.

The arena was formally known as the Apex Center, but leaders said with the push for more recreation in the county, and their first hockey season in the books, it was time for a fresh start.

“Of course, Hitachi is right out of Bland, Virginia, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them on board,” said Jimmy Milliken, arena general manager. “A local company was what we were looking for. Hitachi is a nationwide, worldwide company and we were excited when they said they were interested in coming on board.”

They said they are planning to add new Hitachi Energy logos here soon.

The agreement runs through 2029 with an option to extend another five years.

They said they are hoping with this new name change, they will be able to bring on new and exciting events here at the arena.