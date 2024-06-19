82º
Join Insider

Local News

BAPS ‘In Joy of Others We Walk’ charity walk to take place in Elmwood Park Saturday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: BAPS Charities, Roanoke, Elmwood Park, Charity Walk
(BAPS Charities)

ROANOKE, Va – BAPS Charities is set to hold its annual “In Joy of Others We Walk” walkathon event in Elmwood Park Saturday.

According to BAPS, the event will be used to raise money for the Carilion Clinic Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising private funds for Carilion Clinic to provide equipment, programs and services that otherwise might not be possible.

Recommended Videos

Those who are interested in signing up for the event free of charge can go to the BAPS Charities website. BAPS said while registration is free, donations are accepted and will benefit the Carilion Clinic Foundation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Recommended Videos