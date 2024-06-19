BAPS ‘In Joy of Others We Walk’ charity walk to take place in Elmwood Park Saturday

ROANOKE, Va – BAPS Charities is set to hold its annual “In Joy of Others We Walk” walkathon event in Elmwood Park Saturday.

According to BAPS, the event will be used to raise money for the Carilion Clinic Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising private funds for Carilion Clinic to provide equipment, programs and services that otherwise might not be possible.

Those who are interested in signing up for the event free of charge can go to the BAPS Charities website. BAPS said while registration is free, donations are accepted and will benefit the Carilion Clinic Foundation.