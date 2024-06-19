GiveLocalNRV Giving Day kicks off June 26

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day is coming up on June 26.

The online event provides a central location for folks to find local non-profits and local organizations in the New River Valley to support and donate to.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

With around 130 local non-profits participating this year, they said the day will consist of different goals to meet, and plenty of opportunities for non-profits to make some extra cash.

“There is different challenges and grants and prizes that folks can win,” said Lindsey Gleason, assistant director for Community Foundation of the New River Valley. “We’re giving out $20,000 in grants and prizes that range from $500 to $1,500 for meeting different goals and milestones.”

They said if you want to get involved, you do not have to wait for the Giving Day event, local non-profits are taking early donations.

For more information on how to get involved, you can find it here.