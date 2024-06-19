The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation awards over $575,000 in spring grants

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (GLCF) announced Wednesday the recipients of its Spring 2024 competitive grants, where over $575,000 were awarded.

According to the GLCF, the foundation’s Distribution Committee received and carefully reviewed 79 applications. This process resulted in $519,000 awarded in competitive grants, plus over $55,000 in recommendations from donor-advised funds.

The GLCF provides grants for a wide range of needs including food/hunger, housing, education, individuals with disabilities, animal welfare, historic preservation of the environment and the arts. According to the foundation, this year the grants ranged from $700 to $30,000.

In order to receive a grant, non-profit organizations must submit an application describing a current project along with their budget and current financial statements, 10 News has been told.

“These grant applications show the incredible work our nonprofits are doing in our community,” Kathryn Yazebinski, President and CEO of the GLCF, said.

Some examples of projects that got funded this spring include providing healthy meals for homebound individuals, educational summer programming for kids in Campbell County, purchasing tools and equipment to assist in maintaining the Appalachian Trail in Bedford County and much more.