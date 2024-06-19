Tim Greenway concedes to Tammy Shepherd in Vinton Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors race

Tim Greenway, Republican candidate for the Vinton District Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Primary race has conceded to his opponent, Republican Incumbent Tammy Shepherd.

Greenway made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

“I wish to concede the election and congratulate Tammy on a well run campaign.

I don’t wish for a recount to be performed. It won’t matter to me if the mail in votes would sway the outcome. I would have been equally disappointed if I had won by 17.

Thank you to everyone that supported my campaign, thank you to everyone that worked with me, thank you for everyone that participated in our campaign. This will be the end of any aspirations for any office in the future.

I will have a statement later or an interview, but it will only be one time. We need to get on with making Vinton the best place it can be.”

Tim Greenway