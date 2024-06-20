Amherst County crash leaves 62-year-old man dead

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an Amherst County crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man.

Authorities said it happened Saturday, June 15 at about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Elon Road and Mt. Tabor Drive.

Recommended Videos

We’re told an individual was headed westbound on Elon Road in a Lincoln Navigator and was unable to avoid hitting a Dodge Challenger that had entered the intersection from Mt. Tabor Drive. Authorities said both vehicles overturned and landed in a ditch off Elon Road.

The driver of the Challenger, 62-year-old Robert J. Mihalik, of Monroe, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. A passenger, 63-year-old Tina M. Mihalick was left with serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital as well.

The driver of the Navigator was not injured, according to Virginia State Police.