God's Pit Crew to send relief supplies to New Mexico as it deals with continuing wildfires

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew will help with relief efforts and assist victims of the deadly wildfire outbreak on the Ruidoso Village in New Mexico.

The group stated they will be sending a full semi-load of “Blessing Buckets” to the victims. The buckets are five gallons and will be filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles and handwritten notes of encouragement.

The buckets will be sent from the Pit Crew’s warehouse in Danville, along with pallets of Gatorade.

The President of God’s Pit Crew, Randy Johnson, said he hopes that the pallets of items being sent will bring hope and healing to the people of Ruidoso.

“We are praying for everyone impacted by this devastating fire, and we pray that the supplies our ministry is sending will bring some much needed relief in such a terrifying time,” Johnson said.

As the ministry looks to restock their inventory of Blessing Buckets to keep responding and providing the much-needed materials to survivors, anyone interested in sponsoring a Blessing Bucket — which cost $35 per bucket to fill — or to support their ongoing immediate disaster response efforts is encouraged to visit their website or call (434) 836-4472.