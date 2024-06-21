Henry County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating wanted man

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a wanted man.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Alvin Bailey Jr., according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailey is wanted on charges of abduction, strangulation, child endangerment and assault and battery.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Bailey Jr. is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.