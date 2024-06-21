74º
Murals added to region continue to show the unique character of Southwest Virginia

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Murals, Art, Blacksburg, Street Art
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Our region is getting more colorful every day thanks to the addition of more and more murals.

Many have been done by a local artist named Jon Murrill.

His work is featured along the Roanoke River Greenway and at River’s Edge Park, along with restaurants and other businesses.

Recently, he finished a piece outside a coffee shop in Blacksburg.

The owl display is one of the largest murals in town.

Murrill said his goal is to show the character of the area, and then incorporate it so that it will fit for years to come.

“A piece like this here in Blacksburg looks very different than a piece like I’ve done in Stuart, Virginia, out in Patrick County — my Lady Appalachia series or another piece in Vinton that I recently did as well,” said Murrill. “I really try to tailor each concept and each design process to the area that I’m working in.”

Right now he is working on a project in Craig County, and then he has more plans for his Lady Appalachia series here in the Star City.

