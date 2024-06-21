Roanoke woman to compete in U.S. CrossFit Games

Out of 12,000 people, a Roanoke woman is headed to the CrossFit Games, where only 40 women in her division make it that far.

In the foothills of the Roanoke Valley, you’ll find Lauren Lewis, one of the best CrossFitters in the world.

She trains at Roanoke Valley CrossFit for the CrossFit Games in the coming months.

“You just got to put a little time and effort into it, and you just never know what’s going to happen,” Lauren Lewis said.

With no AC and the heat blaring, Lewis took me through a simplified CrossFit workout to get a glimpse of the battle to get to the CrossFit games, one that this specific gym hasn’t sent someone to.

You could say I was shocked and impressed by what CrossFitters like Lewis do.

It all started 12 years ago, with a Groupon that made her try out the intense workout.

“Came across this Groupon and thought, sure let’s go try it and it was probably the hardest hour that I’ve done, but I loved it,” Lewis said.

It wasn’t an easy trek to the CrossFit games; she’s competed against 12,000 women with only 40 making it to the games. Lewis had a judge watch multiple workouts to get her through the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally making it to compete in the CrossFit Games.

“You submit them and wait and hope an email shows up,” Lewis said.

That love-hate relationship has brought her all the way to the top, competing with the best of the best… but for Lewis, she doesn’t care about placing at the games.

“This is the bonus, the fact that I’m going is the first-place finish for me,” Lewis said.

You can cheer her on from afar over Labor Day weekend as she competes in Alabama for the CrossFit Games.