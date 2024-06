Ten new officers are joining the ranks of the Lynchburg Police Department.

During Friday afternoon’s swearing-in ceremony, they each received a badge passed down from other members of the force.

The graduates are from all across the country, but they also include former Liberty University students.

They will own spend a few more months with a field training officer before they hit the streets on their own.