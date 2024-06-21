Ten graduate from Roanoke Police Academy

ROANOKE, Va. – More law enforcement will soon be on patrol in the Roanoke Valley.

Ten people graduated from the Roanoke Police Academy Friday, as friends and family gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Three officers and two deputies are going to the county, while five other recruits will serve the Star City.

“I wanted to be involved with a department that cares about community but also cares about its officers and this was a perfect place for me,” said Kevin Cruz Montano with the Roanoke Police Department.

“It’s an awesome career, its impactful, you’ll be able to make a difference, a lot of people look for careers where you can make a change, and this is by far the best place to do it,” said Raymond Jenkins with the Roanoke Police Department.

Each graduate completed six months of training, which includes a written entrance exam and physical agility test.