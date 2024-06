BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash in Botetourt County is causing delays for drivers on I-81.

The crash happened at mile marker 163. All northbound lanes are closed, which has caused a 10.5 mile backup.

Traffic is also backed up on I-81 south approximately 3.5 miles.

Traffic is being diverted off at exit 162.

No word on injuries from the crash or when the interstate will reopen.