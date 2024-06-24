Chaplain’s Office at Virginia Military Institute welcomes new service dog

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Chaplain’s Office at Virginia Military Institute welcomed a new facility dog named CAVU on Monday.

The two-year-old golden lab will be a facility dog. A facility dog is a dog that helps people cope after a traumatic event or overly stressful environment, the institute said.

VMI said that CAVU will assist the Institute Chaplain Col John P. Casper in bringing morale, welfare, and care to cadets.

We’re told CAVU was trained by Mutts With a Mission, a non profit in Virginia Beach, and accredited through Assistance Dogs International, the world leader in the dog service industry.

According to VMI, Casper, CAVU’s handler, said he is looking forward to seeing CAVU interact with the matriculants in August. “I’m really excited about seeing him shine during the Rat Line. I think that’s going to be a game changer.”