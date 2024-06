David Lee Carter, last seen in Roanoke Monday afternoon (Pulaski Police Department)

The Pulaski Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Authorities said David Lee Carter left Ollie’s in Pulaski, traveling in the vehicle pictured above.

Police said Carter has dementia and is not familiar with the area. He was last seen in Radford at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to call police at 540-994-8680, option 1 to speak with a dispatcher.