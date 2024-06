FILE - Former Orlando Magic guard JJ Redick, center, leaves the court after being honored by the team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. The Los Angeles Lakers reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. According to a person with knowledge of the lengthy search, the Lakers have strongly considered J.J. Redick, the former player and current ESPN analyst. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

