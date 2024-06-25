EXPLAINER: Everything you need to know about the new WSLS 10 Weather app

Your Local Weather Authority is constantly working for you to bring you the most comprehensive weather coverage in our region, and with our new weather app, we’re hoping to take that a step further.

You might have noticed some changes to your weather app. That’s because we recently revamped our app to include a ton of cool new features that we’re excited for you to explore.

This new and improved app will feature everything from livestreams from the best meteorologists in the area, to live notifications about what is happening in your neck of the woods or just looking up what the weekend weather forecast is going to be.

As you navigate your day, being weather-aware is key! So we’re hoping that this app is your go-to daily weather resource when you need to get ahead of the storm.

What can you expect?

The app will feature a sleek and fluid map displaying real-time radar, temperature, and surface winds. Whether you’re planning your week or just stepping out for the day, our app provides detailed 24-hour and 7-day forecasts tailored to your specific location, accessible by city, zip code or wherever you are.

What are the new features?

Live From the WSLS 10 Weather Office: Livestreams of the best meteorologist team, for up-to-the-minute coverage of weather impacting the region and your backyard.

Interactive Weather Maps: Better, more dynamic weather radar that is more interactive and easier to read.

Updates from Your Local Weather Authority: Get real-time insight, video forecasts and up-to-date analysis from our dedicated meteorologists

More Detailed Forecasts: Now including windspeed and direction! Get 3- and 7-day forecasts in both quick view and detailed formats, ensuring you’re fully prepared no matter the weather.

Live Weather Alerts: Experience integrated weather alerts including tornado likelihood rankings from 1 to 10 for upcoming storm cells.

Customizable Notifications: Choose from weather alerts from Your Local Weather Authority team and National Weather Service warnings for comprehensive alerting including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods, directly on your map.

Pin It: Share and view photos and videos from your community and where events are taking place. Nothing is more powerful than the sights and sounds shared by our viewers, far beyond the forecasts and maps.

Dark Mode: A new visual option for easier nighttime viewing. A new visual option for easier nighttime viewing. Dark mode is enabled based on your device’s settings.

Beyond just forecasts, the 10 Weather app offers fully automated, specific weather alerts with up to 15 minutes of lead time before severe conditions hit. You can set up alerts for up to four locations, including your current mobile location, ensuring that you and your loved ones stay safe.

Southwest and Central Virginia -- don’t just watch the weather. Stay a step ahead with the WSLS 10 Weather app. Download or update today, and take control of your weather experience. Your peace of mind is now at your fingertips.

Where can I download it?

Already have our Weather app downloaded? Be sure to turn on auto-updates.

And, if you don’t already have the app downloaded, you can do so using the links below! The 10 News Weather app offers everything you’d expect from a weather app and it also includes push alerts and updates from your favorite meteorologists so you know how to plan your day!

iOS Users: Click here to download

Android Users: Click here to download