Historic sites in Roanoke and Danville have been added to Virginia Landmarks Register

ROANOKE, Va – The Norwich Historic District in the City of Roanoke and the Winslow Hospital in Danville have been added to the Virginia Landmarks register, the VDHR announced Tuesday.

The Commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved the Virginia Landmarks Register listings during its quarterly public meeting on June 20, the VDHR said.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The VLR is the commonwealth’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance, we’re told.

10 News has learned that at the end of the meeting the VDHR decided that among the 12 places that were added, the Norwich Historic District in Roanoke and the Winslow Hospital in the City of Danville were deserving to be on the list.

According to the VDHR, the department will forward the documentation for these newly listed VLR sites to the National Park Service for the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation is an invitation to learn about and experience authentic and significant places in Virginia’s history.