Pulaski County locals among those killed in I-66 crash in Prince William County

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people from Pulaski County, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed in a vehicle crash in Prince William County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 66 westbound at the 46-mile marker.

Authorities said a disabled 2019 Hyundai Tucson was pulled off the interstate and onto the right shoulder when it was hit by an Isuzu NPR HD truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony A.J. David, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

David was headed westbound when he veered off the right side of the interstate and hit the disabled Tucson, causing it to collide with a jersey wall and be pushed along the shoulder for about 400 feet, according to VSP.

State troopers report that two passengers in the Tucson, 27-year-old Krystal Akers, of Dublin and an 11-year-old girl, unfortunately died from their injuries at an area hospital.

The driver of the Tucson, 51-year-old Greggory S. Akers, also from Dublin, suffered serious injuries, as did a three-month-old baby in the vehicle, authorities said.

We’re told another passenger in the Tucson, 55-year-old Tammy Akers, had minor injuries.

David had minor injuries, while his passenger, 23-year-old Joshua L. Hankey, was seriously injured.

Charges are pending, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.