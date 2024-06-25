Sesame Street live tour to make a stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop announced that their brand new “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello.” tour will be making a stop at the Berglund Center Nov. 13.

According to the company the show will involve singing and dancing with all the Sesame Street characters.

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live said. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine out dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content.