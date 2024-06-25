85º
Join Insider

Local News

Sesame Street live tour to make a stop in Roanoke

The show will be coming to the Berglund Center Nov. 13

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sesame Street Live, Roanoke, Berglund Center
(Courtesy)

ROANOKE, Va – Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop announced that their brand new “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello.” tour will be making a stop at the Berglund Center Nov. 13.

According to the company the show will involve singing and dancing with all the Sesame Street characters.

Recommended Videos

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live said. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine out dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Recommended Videos