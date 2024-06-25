Transportation Security Administration breaks record for most individuals screened in a single day

(Julia Nikhinson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The TSA announced that it had broken the record for most individuals screened in a single day, screening almost 3 million people on June 23.

The TSA said that it is now preparing for an increase in airline passengers to take to the skies for Independence Day travels.

The administration said it expects to screen more than 32 million individuals from Thursday, June 27 through Monday, July 8.

We’re told the TSA believes the peak travel day will be June 28.

“We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Holiday.” David Pekoske, TSA Administrator, said.

Airline passengers should be aware that security screening technologies may vary by airport. Although TSA follows strict standardized screening protocols, it is important for passengers to arrive early and listen to the guidance provided by Transportation Security Officers (TSOs).