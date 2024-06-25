Virginia SUN Bucks Program will begin accepting applications July 1

ROANOKE, Va – Families can begin applying for the Virginia Department of Social Services Virginia SUN bucks program July 1, County officials said.

We’re told Virginia SUN Bucks in a new, federal food benefit program created to reduce childhood hunger by providing eligible children with a one-time $120 food benefit on a SUN Bucks card to purchase groceries.

Recommended Videos

The County said children who are already enrolled in SNAP, TANF, an income-based medical assistance program or who applied for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program for the 2023-2024 school year will automatically be enrolled in SUN Bucks.

10 News has also been told that benefits will be distributed beginning in August on a rolling basis, and will be loaded onto your current SNAP EBT card, or a Virginia SUN Bucks card will be mailed to the address on file with your school.

Families with children that attend Burlington Elementary, Herman L. Horn Elementary, Masons Cove Elementary, Mount Pleasant Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Northside High, Northside Middle or W.E Cundiff Elementary must submit a separate application, according to the county.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Apply by visiting VirginiaSunBucks.com starting July 1 to print and mail the application to Virginia SUN Bucks, c/o VDSS, 5600 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. Families wishing to apply over the phone can do so later in July. More information about a call-in application process will be available on the Virginia SUN Bucks website after July 1.