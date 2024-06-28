VSP identifies armed suspect shot in Lynchburg motel standoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead after being shot by Lynchburg Police Thursday evening at a Super 8 Motel, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 8 p.m., officers were called to 3736 Candlers Mountain Road to arrest a wanted man, who has been identified as 32-year-old Francisco Hernandez, Jr. of Newport News.

The department said he was armed and holding a woman hostage and had locked himself inside a hotel room with her.

Officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender and release of the woman for around 3 hours.

At around 11 p.m., we’re told Hernandez confronted police holding the woman at knifepoint, and refused to disarm, leading an officer to shoot him with a department-issued handgun.

Hernandez was given medical treatment but did not survive, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The woman was taken to a local hospital, according to LPD, but state police said she wasn’t injured during the shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer involved is now on limited duty during the internal investigation, and State Police will launch its own investigation.

