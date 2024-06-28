Part of Williamson Road closed in the Hollins area after vehicle crashes into utility pole

Authorities said a driver hit a utility pole and fled the scene at about 11:30 p.m.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Part of Williamson Road in the Hollins area is closed after a driver hit a utility pole and fled the scene, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Florist Road and Williamson Road on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. regarding the pole blocking the roadway.

We’re told Florist Road is currently closed from Williamson Road to Verndale Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can as crews work to clear the scene.

VDOT said at this time all south and north lanes are closed.

