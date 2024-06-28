The City of Salem names new Police Chief

SALEM, Va. – The Salem City Manager announced on Friday that he would be appointing Derek Weeks to the position of Police Chief, one month after Weeks was named interim Chief.

The move will take effect on July 1, according to the City Manager’s Office.

“I am confident that Chief Weeks has the experience and vision we needed to lead the Police Department moving forward,” Chris Dorsey, City Manager, said.

According to the office, Weeks will be the ninth Chief of Police in the Salem Police Department’s history.

“Serving this department and this community is what I strive to do every single day,” Weeks said. “I plan to continue to build on the foundation started by those administrators who mentored me. Our department will continue to provide Salem’s citizens and visitors with outstanding police services.”