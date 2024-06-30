Motor Madness unites car lovers despite cruise night cancellation

ROANOKE, VA – John Strange’s car is older than he is - in fact, it’s older than most people.

“It’s a 1933 Chevrolet Master,” Strange said.

Tens of thousands of dollars later - it’s his pride and joy.

“I’ve always been into cars, basically hot rods and stuff and muscle cars, and then I decided to go into a hot rod and do it myself,” Strange said.

He tells 10 News he’s wanted a community to connect with when it comes to cars - and Roanoke was that community for him.

“I’m from Detroit, and when you’re born into Detroit, you’re born into cars. And I worked in the automobile companies for years then I retired and moved down here,” he said.

Ten years to rebuild - and that’s exactly how many years Strange has shown his car at motor madness.

Even with the official cancellation of cruise night - hundreds of car lovers and over 300 cars lined the streets of downtown Roanoke Saturday.

Car lovers like David Hollandsworth, and his ‘67 Beetle, dubbed ‘The Lemon Drop’ - arguably one of the fan favorites of the weekend.

“When it came through my house on the back of the truck, that’s the first thing I’ve thought of,” Hollandsworth said.

For Hollandsworth, Motor Madness is a way to bond with his friends.

“A friend of mine has a ‘67 also, so we came together,” Hollandsworth said.

But it’s also a way to bond with people he doesn’t even know over a lifelong love.

“Seeing the people, having the people come up to me and ask me questions, seeing their faces, seeing the kids,” he said.