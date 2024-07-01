61º
Multiple injuries reported in Bedford County head-on crash

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – At least five people were injured in a Bedford County crash Sunday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 24, near Wayward Hill Road at 3:30 p.m.

We’re told a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on Route 24 when it lost control, crossed the median and struck a 2009 Subaru, head-on.

According to authorities, the 43-year-old driver of the Ram was wearing his seatbelt. The passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were belted and injured. They were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The 20-year-old driver of the Subaru was wearing her seatbelt. The passengers, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 1-month-old boy were also belted and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

VSP said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

