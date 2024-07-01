Suspect dead after standoff in Bedford County, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A suspect is dead after a standoff in Bedford County Sunday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Sunday at around 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance involving a gun in the 4000 block of Mountain View Church Road in the Montvale area of the county.

We’re told the victim was able to get away and make the 911 call.

Deputies searched for the suspect in the area. We’re told they later came back to the area and while trying to flee, he struck a sheriff’s office vehicle and fled the area.

The sheriff’s office located the vehicle in a field with the driver inside. He then barricaded inside the vehicle while deputies made contact with him.

According to authorities, multiple specialized units were involved in the brief standoff and the suspect fired several rounds into the air.

We’re told he later took his own life with the gun.

There was no further danger to anyone else, and this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information can contact Inv. Cucci at 540-586-4800.