Accessible summer fun in Roanoke without the cost

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for some family fun over the next few weeks, you’re in luck.

July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Roanoke City is celebrating with lots of free activities.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They kick off this Friday with the Freedom Festival and fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Then, every Monday through Friday at Washington Park, there is pop-up recreation for the families, like inflatables, activities and entertainment.

Roanoke Parks and Rec said it’s important to have free options this summer.

“There’s plenty to do in the summer, obviously summer camps, and lots and lots of things that are paid, so we like to offer some other options that are free, really accessible, you can just drop in, you don’t necessarily need to make plans in advance. It’s nice to have lots of things to choose from,” Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Rec Molly Hagan said.

You can find the full list of events and activities here.