Food safety reminders ahead of Fourth of July parties

ROANOKE, Va. – A reminder from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District ahead of any Fourth of July cookouts.

Make sure to practice safe food preparation to avoid foodborne illnesses, like salmonella or campylobacter, both of which have been on the rise in the area.

Some ways to avoid getting sic, make sure your food is not being cross-contaminated, especially with raw meat.

“As we look at July 4th, make sure you are preparing your food appropriately. Keep your hot food hot, cold food cold, as we see too many cases of salmonella and campylobacter,” said Health District Director, Dr. Cythina Morrow.

Also, make sure to always wash your hands after touching raw meat.