Get ready for the Salem Fair that returns Wednesday

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair is back Wednesday night, and you’ll have the chance to eat all the junk food you want while also hopping on lots of rides.

Crews are getting ready to welcome everyone to the fair, which runs until July 14.

10 News had a chance to go to the fairgrounds early and see all there is to offer.

This year there will be more than 40 rides, with a new fast pass where guests can pay a fee to skip the lines.

“The wave swinger that is behind me is one of the best rides that’s a brand-new ride constructed in Europe shipped over,” said Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter.

Harveycutter said the wave swinger rides 60 people at a time and it goes up and swings you around.

There are also roller coasters, kiddy rides and the Ferris Wheel.

No fair is complete without food. There is everything you can think of too from funnel cakes to cotton candy to popcorn and even pizza.

Vendors come from all over the country for the event and have participated for years.

Gillette’s Pizza has been coming to the Salem Fair since it started over three decades ago. Gillette’s Pizza, a family business, said it is ready to serve Salem.

“We really like coming to the Salem Fair because it’s like a community and a family for us. I’ve grown up out here. I’ve been here since I was born in December and we were out here that year,” said Kendall Gillette with Gillette’s Pizza.

There will also be live entertainment.

This summertime favorite event brings in hundreds of thousands of people each year.

As far as safety is concerned, Harveycutter said they are ready. They have a ride inspector who inspects all the rides every day.

“In the case of security we have Salem Police we have state police on the grounds,” said Harveycutter.

The fair will also take place during the hot summer. Harveycutter said the Salem Fair and EMS will have cooling stations on site. He also recommended drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen.

The Salem Fair is free. However, you’ll need to buy a wristband to get on the rides.