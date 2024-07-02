Trump focused on Virginia ahead of November, 'considering' Governor Youngkin as VP candidate

VIRGINIA – Former President Donald Trump is hoping to be the first Republican presidential candidate to win over Virginia since 2004.

“We’ll be back in Virginia a lot. We will be campaigning very hard with your governor and others. If we win Virginia and we will make our country great again,” said Trump.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

To do this, he’s getting help from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

At Trump’s rally on Friday in Chesapeake, Virginia, Youngkin was there showing his support.

“Glenn is a good guy, and a friend of mine and a great Governor,” said Trump.

Trump has not yet announced a Vice President candidate, but Trump may have Governor Youngkin in mind.

“Glenn is one of the people we are considering,” said Trump when asked if he’s considering Youngkin for his running mate.

We reached out to Governor Youngkin’s team and received this statement from him: