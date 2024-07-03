Get ready to run and raise money at Four on the Fourth

VINTON, Va. – The Town of Vinton is helping give back to youngsters with its annual Four on the Fourth race.

It’s to raise money for all ten Boys and Girls Clubs located in Southwest Virginia. Some of the locations are in Roanoke City and Roanoke County, Salem City, Montgomery and Franklin Counties.

Club leaders said since 2011 they’ve raised more than $295,000 from the Four on the Fourth race.

This is the group’s biggest fundraiser.

“The funds raised through this run really help with their summer programming. They provide camps and summer enrichment programming. The kiddos in the Boys and Girls club summer programs get to go on awesome field trips, work on summer enrichment,” said Mandy Adkins with the Town of Vinton.

The race takes place, of course, on Independence Day.

About 400 people are registered, but you can sign up the same day of the race. The adult race starts at 8 a.m.

It’s also a fun family friendly event. There is a fun walk for kids that starts at 9 a.m. The fun walk is only half a mile.

There are several streets that will be closed across town tomorrow, including Washington and Walnut Avenues, Fallon Park, and some roads within downtown.

The Boys and Girls Clubs have hosted this event for 13 years and this is the Town of Vinton’s third year hosting it.

“It’s a great community partnership the Boys and Girls club offers such great programming to kiddos in the area from after-school care to summer camps and enrichment programs and so we’re just excited to be part of that partnership and be able to host them for this event and then also invite the community to come visit the Town of Vinton,” said Adkins.