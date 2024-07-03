85º
Lynchburg Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing 77-year-old man

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police, Missing person
(LPD 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 77-year-old Edward Skinner, according to the department.

We’re told Skinner was last seen on July 2 driving a white Hyundai Sonata with a Virginia license plate 6532RE on Wards Road.

Skinner is a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to LPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Wayne Skinner is asked to contact Detective G.M. Takacs at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

