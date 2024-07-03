Three juveniles arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in Danville early Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. – Three juveniles have been arrested after attempting to break into vehicles and leading cops on a foot pursuit Wednesday, Danville Police said.

According to the department, officers were sent to Hermitage Drive just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of multiple people breaking into vehicles.

When officers arrived on scene they saw three people flee from a running vehicle, which also fled the scene. We’re told police later found the vehicle crashed and unoccupied on Setliff Street. The owner of the vehicle later reported that it had been stolen from her residence.

10 News has learned officers continued to search the area for the three individuals who fled on foot. Just before 6:30 a.m. three males matching the suspects’ descriptions were seen walking on Memorial Drive near Robertson Bridge.

When the officer stopped the three individuals fled down the bank and into a river, exiting the river on the north side, Danville Police said.

We’re told police were able to detain two individuals but the third could not be located. Because of this, the Danville Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team and the Danville Life Saving Crew’s drone team were called to check the river.

The third juvenile was found a short distance away later in the morning on Trade Street and all three individuals were taken into custody, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.